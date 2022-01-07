This question is in context of USA.
Background: My brother and I plan to invest money in an LLC that will invest in a startup. I will take a temporary loan at 0% interest from my brother to invest in the LLC as individual partners. My brother and I live in different states.
Questions:
- Do I need to do a loan agreement with my brother for tax purposes? Because he will transfer a significant amount to my account, will I need some document to show to IRS as its reason? If yes, then what? Or is it enough if he mentions some things in the transfer memo?
- Is it legally feasible that my brother directly transfers the money to the LLC for investments in my name?
Please feel free to ask for clarifications.