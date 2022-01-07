This question is in context of USA.

Background: My brother and I plan to invest money in an LLC that will invest in a startup. I will take a temporary loan at 0% interest from my brother to invest in the LLC as individual partners. My brother and I live in different states.

Questions:

Do I need to do a loan agreement with my brother for tax purposes? Because he will transfer a significant amount to my account, will I need some document to show to IRS as its reason? If yes, then what? Or is it enough if he mentions some things in the transfer memo? Is it legally feasible that my brother directly transfers the money to the LLC for investments in my name?

Please feel free to ask for clarifications.