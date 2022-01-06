I'm helping a friend on SSDI navigate returning to work (as a freelancer) full time, while retaining some healthcare-she currently has Medicare because of SSDI (more specifically, Parts A and B and-most importantly-a Part C program where she actually uses).

So I'm reading that while freezing benefits is a thing (straight from SSA right here! https://choosework.ssa.gov/blog/2019-05-02-voluntarily-suspending-your-ssdi-benefits-while-working) What happens to your Medicare benefits while that happens? Like she really wants to just buy an out of pocket policy since she'll be making more than enough as a freelancer, but will voluntarily stopping your SSDI count as a special enrollment? Would she still have Medicare? Will it ever be possible for her to get any health insurance if she pauses her Medicare, or does SSDI freezing perma destroy your ability to get health insurance for the rest of your life?