I have a question regarding taxing capital gains on stocks and ETFs. If I change tax residence from country A to country B, how is the tax calculated for assets bought while resident in country A and sold in country B? Is the tax due only in country B? What is the taxed amount: Is it the total gain or only the gain that accrued while resident in B?

If the latter, does it mean that the gains that accrued while resident in A are effectively not taxed?

If the former, and country A is Switzerland (where capital gains on stock can be taxed at zero rate), are there negative tax consequences of selling one's assets before leaving and re-buying them shortly after moving in to B?

All of the above is assuming that country A does not have an exit tax and that the move is permanent. I understand the answers might depend on the country, information or sources for any country would be appreciated!