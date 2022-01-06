I'd like to find what stockbrokers/banks in the UK would accept shares from the Spanish market (BME - Bolsa de Madrid) and would be willing to complete a re-registration step as per Spanish market practice.
Are there any tools or resources that can be used to find out what stockbrokers support from specific markets and under which transfer methods e.g CREST, Euroclear, OWNI, OWNE etc ?
Currently from what I see, the only way is to manually call all stock brokers in the United Kingdom which can be quite timely.