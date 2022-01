My mom has some retirement saving in IRAs and what not that she is investing in some index funds (mostly made of tech stocks). She is doing pretty well but is convinced that by timing the market (getting out when shes made decent profit for the year) she will be better off than holding. Should I try to convince her to stop doing this and even start an argument with her over this or let it go?

I don't know how hard I should push her to stop doing this timing thing.