At a high level how do you decide to make a purchase that has a considerable cost?

Growing up my family's mentality was "do you really need it?". This never made sense to me as I think it depends on what counts as "need". For example I don't need my own printer, I could go to a library to print things. But that would be inconvenient. I don't "need" a TV but that doesn't mean I shouldn't have one.

As a specific example my old laptop is barely operational and I'm considering buying a new one. I'm trying to decide how much money to spend. With this "just get what you need" mentality I find my self drawn to just buy the cheapest.

  • I think it is possible to be overly frugal (for example one of my parents never had a cellphone)
    – titchseason
    50 mins ago

