I am learning Gnucash to do my household finances. You can easily add subaccounts to a parent account in Gnucash, but I can't figure out how to do it in a budget.

When you create a new budget, it has a standard set of subaccounts under Expenses, but for the life of me, I can't find any instructions on how to edit them (either changing the names of what's there, or adding more). I read and searched the manual, and searched online (and here) before asking. Please help.