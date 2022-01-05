0

I am an international student who moved to the UK on 01/10/2018 and stayed there till 31/12/2020. I then moved to my home country of Singapore which has no capital gains tax on 31/12/2020 and will remain there until 07/04/2022.

During the 2021 calendar year, I sold some cryptocurrency and realized capital gains that exceeds the tax free allowance. Do I have to pay any capital gains tax in the UK, when I return there? The tax guidance is quite complicated but I believe I am eligible for the split year treatment detailed here which means the UK does not tax my foreign capital gains and the "temporarily non-resident" amendment does not apply to me.

My questions are:

  1. Is this indeed the case or is there something else I should be aware of?
  2. Even if I am eligible to pay no capital gains tax, do I have to explicitly do anything to declare this situation? I have not filled out a tax return in the UK before since all my income was tax free (student stipends are not taxable).
Improve this question
New contributor
Bason is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Bason is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.