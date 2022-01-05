I am an international student who moved to the UK on 01/10/2018 and stayed there till 31/12/2020. I then moved to my home country of Singapore which has no capital gains tax on 31/12/2020 and will remain there until 07/04/2022.

During the 2021 calendar year, I sold some cryptocurrency and realized capital gains that exceeds the tax free allowance. Do I have to pay any capital gains tax in the UK, when I return there? The tax guidance is quite complicated but I believe I am eligible for the split year treatment detailed here which means the UK does not tax my foreign capital gains and the "temporarily non-resident" amendment does not apply to me.

My questions are: