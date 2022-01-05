As a US investor I have several options to invest in foreign equities:

Direct investing in a foreign market (ASX, TSX, TSXV, etc.)

ADRs (Y-class shares on OTC, not always a 1:1 ratio)

Foreign Ordinary Shares (F-class shares on OTC)

Currently I invest in foreign stocks via the latter method, as its available in USD and I trade through stocks that are not considered penny-stocks and are all on the OTCQB/QX (never Pink). The downside to this tends to be a lower liquidity which gives a wider spread. One of the reasons I might want to trade on on a foreign market is exactly that, higher liquidity, but with that comes currency conversions and foreign tax implications. From what I understand, Foreign Ordinaries are not dividend eligible like ADRs and foreign market holdings are; thus they don't need to worry about those foreign tax implications either (such as a withholding fee/tax).

Thus I have several questions: