What is the formula to figure out "Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)" from absolute returns? Say, if 100% is the absolute return in 5 years tenure, then how would I find what is the CAGR through that 5 years?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What is the formula to figure out "Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)" from absolute returns? Say, if 100% is the absolute return in 5 years tenure, then how would I find what is the CAGR through that 5 years?