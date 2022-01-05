0

What is the formula to figure out "Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)" from absolute returns? Say, if 100% is the absolute return in 5 years tenure, then how would I find what is the CAGR through that 5 years?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.