Can you get a tax advantage for hiring a freelancer without setting up a LLC? The issue is the following. Let's say I crowdfund 100k for a project, I have to declare this amount in my tax earnings, but if I spend all of the 100k, I get screwed up and will lose 100k + around 30k since I had to pay my taxes. So do you just spend 70k if you didn't set up a LLC?