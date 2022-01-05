Since the Covid crisis had positively impacted the S&P500 index fund, the 2021 interest rate is quite amazing (about 26%). In parallel, since I have 23 y-o, I'm making some life plans, one of those being the prioritization of stock market investments. Therefore, this interest rate per year would be wonderful to fulfill my plans !

Nevertheless, I don't know (and no one could...) how the S&P500 index fund will behave for the incoming year, and this would be quite unbelievable to see this rate again.

My question is the following: how should the S&P500 index fund behave, according to facts, and when should I invest in to maximize this interest rate ?

I hope my English is not too bad, Thanks for your answers!

Tom