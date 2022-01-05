0

Since the Covid crisis had positively impacted the S&P500 index fund, the 2021 interest rate is quite amazing (about 26%). In parallel, since I have 23 y-o, I'm making some life plans, one of those being the prioritization of stock market investments. Therefore, this interest rate per year would be wonderful to fulfill my plans !

Nevertheless, I don't know (and no one could...) how the S&P500 index fund will behave for the incoming year, and this would be quite unbelievable to see this rate again.

My question is the following: how should the S&P500 index fund behave, according to facts, and when should I invest in to maximize this interest rate ?

I hope my English is not too bad, Thanks for your answers!

Tom

Improve this question
New contributor
tom weelen is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • It will either go up or go down.
    – base64
    36 mins ago

Your Answer

tom weelen is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.