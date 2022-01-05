I know that UK redundancy pay is based on a week's pay for each full year worked, with some adjustment for age which we can ignore. There are also various caps and minimum periods to ignore.

But consider a situation where a full-time employee has just under 5 years service (i.e. would only be entitled to 4 weeks redundancy pay). An opportunity arises for a few months part time (50%, same salary pro-rata) work, taking the length of service to over 5 years, and therefore 5 weeks redundancy pay. Would this 5 weeks then be 5 weeks at 50%, meaning a reduction in redundancy pay for working longer?

Very closely related bonus question: If the option arose to be made redundant at just under 5 years then come back part time for a few months (accruing no further redundancy pay as the service would be less than a year), is there a minimum period to be out of work or out of that particular employment without causing eligibility problems?