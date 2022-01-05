Is it possible to schedule transaction in gnucash, where the amount is not fixed at scheduling time or entered manually each time, but calculated automatically? For example, automatically transfer 5% of first account's balance from the first account to the second account every week. So basically I just want to write to "Tot Funds In"/"Tot Funds Out" something like
(first account balance)*0.05, but I can't find the correct syntax.
Is it possible to schedule transaction in gnucash, where the amount is not fixed at scheduling time or entered manually each time, but calculated automatically? For example, automatically transfer 5% of first account's balance from the first account to the second account every week. So basically I just want to write to "Tot Funds In"/"Tot Funds Out" something like