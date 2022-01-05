0

Given there's a 30% dividend withholding tax, could it still make sense to buy US stocks for the dividend?

Given US dividend-paying companies usually have a longer track record of dividend payments and dividend growth, as well as stock price appreciation, some with high enough yields may still seem attractive for their dividends despite the 30% cut for uncle sam. For example, just looking at dividends and ignoring for now all other financials:

MO

  • Current yield: 7.5%
  • Effective yield (-30%): 5.25%
  • Consecutive years of dividend growth: 52
  • Consecutive years of dividend payments: 52
  • Dividend growth rate for the past 5 years: 8.42%

ABBV

  • Current yield: 4.17%
  • Effective yield (-30%): 2.92%
  • Consecutive years of dividend growth: 8
  • Consecutive years of dividend payments: 8
  • Dividend growth rate for the past 5 years: 17.93%

3M

  • Current yield: 3.33%
  • Effective yield (-30%): 2.33%
  • Consecutive years of dividend growth: 63
  • Consecutive years of dividend payments: 63
  • Dividend growth rate for the past 5 years: 5.92%

GIS

  • Current yield: 3.03%
  • Effective yield (-30%): 2.12%
  • Consecutive years of dividend growth: 2
  • Consecutive years of dividend payments: 32
  • Dividend growth rate for the past 5 years: 1.86%

MCD

  • Current yield: 2.06%
  • Effective yield (-30%): 1.44%
  • Consecutive years of dividend growth: 45
  • Consecutive years of dividend payments: 45
  • Dividend growth rate for the past 5 years: 7.78%

Am I crazy for considering a 30% cut to be acceptable? Or should I focus more on finding dividend stocks that yield more than 2.5% in other countries, even if they don't have such a strong track record? Any other non-US dividend investors picking US stocks?

