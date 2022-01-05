If you use your personal bank account to pay freelancers, what can you do to insure that unauthorized money doesn't get withdrawn from your account? I am already using a debit card for my purchase, but should I set up a second debit card for business only? Setting up a LLC seems to complicated for a small investment of 10k.
Please explain more about what you are doing. Are these regular workers? People on work websites?– DJClayworth51 mins ago
People who work for 1 project and that's it. A new project would have to be set up for them to be hired again. So the company only has 1 permanent worker which is me, and spending only occurs when one project is set up and we may have 1 or 0 project at any time. We could have 2-5, but it's not likely or necessary to be more than 1 project at any time and it's pretty much under my discretion.– Sayaman42 mins ago