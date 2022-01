My wife and I are currently in the process of refinancing our home. However, due to factors outside of our control, our rate lock with the lender we are currently working with has expired and the new rate that lender is offering is higher than other lenders I've found, so we intend to go with a different lender now.

Can the appraisal the first lender ordered be used by the second? Or do we have to get an appraisal ordered by the new lender?