The following can be applied to any currency but let's consider EUR/USD for simplicity.

In the context of cryptocurrency exchanges, one can hold assets for the value of thousandths of a dollar or even much less (i.e. 0,0000058 usdt).

Now with regards to tax declaration, it is usual that taxpayers are obliged to declare any assets that they own in foreign countries. However, for such small amounts the question is whether these amounts are technically zero or not:

Since these currencies have oficially 2 decimals, are smaller quantities than a 100th of EUR/USD considered effectively equal to zero or are they not?

It could be that this depends on the country or legal framework, of course.

PD: For those who think such amounts are negligible, in some countries like mine (Spain), there is a rule that for each of the wrong piece data provided or data not provided taxpayers are subject to a 5000€ fine. This is 5000€ for each of the not reported / missreported foreign assets.