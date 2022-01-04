0

I would like IRS 6-digit pin. I do not accept TnC of ID.ME.

If I visit IRS branch, and obtain IRS 6-digit pin, they will not enter me into ID.ME system, correct?

1
  • Hard to say; it's possible they'll input it into ID.me for you if they still rely on them for all verifications. Read any disclosures or paperwork, especially ones requiring signatures, they give you during the process.
    – ceejayoz
    26 mins ago

