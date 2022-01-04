Would it be in my interest (assuming my employer agrees) to reduce my salary by x amount in exchange for an increase in employer 401k contribution for x amount?

For example if I make $150,000/yr and receive up to 5000 in matching, would it be in my interest for my employer to instead give me 120,000 in salary and an extra $30,000 in 401k contribution?

I know employers can contribute up to around $40,000. And that money is money I'd put in index funds in a normal brokerage account anyway.

Would it serve me better in the 401k, just in terms of growth?

I'm not talking about the trade-offs of having the money available or not available for sale or withdrawal, just the growth side.

My emplyer may be willing to do this, just not totally sure it's best.

Thoughts?