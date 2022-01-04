Is it possible to invest in the Vanguard growth index funds if you're based in the UK?
Either directly with Vanguard or via a broker.
I asked Charles Stanley but they don't do it. Thanks
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is it possible to invest in the Vanguard growth index funds if you're based in the UK?
Either directly with Vanguard or via a broker.
I asked Charles Stanley but they don't do it. Thanks