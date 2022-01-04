Why do people care more about bond ratings than stock ratings (if they even exist at all)? For example, there are many bond funds that say they will only hold investment-grade bonds (typically higher than grade C on most rating scales), while there are not many equity ETFs that use a similarly prevalent "stock rating" as part of their selection criteria. At most, individual stock analysts give "buy"/"hold"/"sell" opinions on individual stocks. Why are there no stock ratings that are widely taken as seriously as the bond ratings issued by the bond rating agencies?