I have not bought the land. I have a mobile home that I have a mortgage loan. I would like to create a new loan with both the Mobile home and Land. The plan is to put it on a slab on the land we purchase. It would be nice to have the cost of the slab and move on the loan but that is probably asking too much.

Could I combine the two at the time of purchase of the Land? and Could I add the cost of a slab and the move of the mobile home?