Can I use a rollover from a traditional to Roth IRA to meet the minimum income necessary to qualify for ACA subsidies in 2022? I do not qualify for Medicaid, and am buying insurance for a family of four in New Hampshire. I am lucky enough to be able to take a year (or two) off work at age 36 and do not plan to work in 2022, meaning I will have little income this year.

Example: $4k of earned/W2 income in 2022, $10k realized capital gains, $5k dividend income = $19k total. Since NH expanded Medicaid, I believe I need an income greater than $36,570 to qualify for an ACA subsidy leaving a $17,570 income gap to qualify for a subsidy. (Is that correct?)

Can I rollover $17,570 from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA to raise my MAGI high enough so I have $36,570 in total 2022 income to qualify for a subsidy?

All of the answers I find on this topic are about keeping your MAGI under a limit to qualify by avoiding rollovers, so it sounds like this should work but wanted other opinions. Thank you!