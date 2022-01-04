2

Can I use a rollover from a traditional to Roth IRA to meet the minimum income necessary to qualify for ACA subsidies in 2022? I do not qualify for Medicaid, and am buying insurance for a family of four in New Hampshire. I am lucky enough to be able to take a year (or two) off work at age 36 and do not plan to work in 2022, meaning I will have little income this year.

Example: $4k of earned/W2 income in 2022, $10k realized capital gains, $5k dividend income = $19k total. Since NH expanded Medicaid, I believe I need an income greater than $36,570 to qualify for an ACA subsidy leaving a $17,570 income gap to qualify for a subsidy. (Is that correct?)

Can I rollover $17,570 from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA to raise my MAGI high enough so I have $36,570 in total 2022 income to qualify for a subsidy?

All of the answers I find on this topic are about keeping your MAGI under a limit to qualify by avoiding rollovers, so it sounds like this should work but wanted other opinions. Thank you!

While flinty New Hampshire has attempted to implement a Medicaid work requirement and asset test, they are not in effect in 2022 and their prospects are dim for future years. All members of your family may in fact qualify for Medicaid. Once you start working again and are dropped from Medicaid after reporting your income, your family will have a special enrollment period for a new plan.

If intent on ACA, yes, taxable IRA distributions are part of MAGI. A Roth conversion should work.

