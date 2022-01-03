0

I’d like to let out my home in London for moving out to the country where I’d like to rent a bigger house.

Will I have to pay tax on the rental income without claiming the cost of the new rent?

Improve this question
New contributor
Antonio Pedicini is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Antonio Pedicini is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.