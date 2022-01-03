I was recently introduced to the concept of margin and have been reading about it on and off for the last 2 months. I want to use margin funds for my house remodeling, and would appreciate if someone could ascertain my math below.

Problem: I own 300K worth of VTI stock in interactive brokers. I am planning to borrow 100K cash on margin and deposit it into my savings account. How much would my VTI investment have to drop before I am hit with a margin call?

Answer: Lets call this value x. When my VTI investment hits x, my total fund value is (x+100K). Since the overnight margin is 50%, the margin amount would be (x+100K)/2. I would be hit with a margin call if funds I own equal this margin, or in other words, x = (x+100K)/2. This implies that x=100K.

Since I don't believe VTI will drop to 1/3rd its value in the near future, I feel safe borrowing 100K.

Is this calculation correct? Anything else I should be aware of?