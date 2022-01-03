This question is related to Intraday (i.e. Day trading).

In a "High volume" trending up stock, When the Trend is still strong, I have noticed that the relative volume of "Up" bars are always greater than "Down" corrective bars.

As the price making Higher high (i.e. with neat and clear Price Action), quite often you will notice that Green candle volumes are greater than Red candle volume (in 1/2/5 minute time frames).

For example, 1 minute bar of 10 points move up (Green) candle will have more volume relatively than 1 minute bar of 10 points down move (Red) candle.

Example: 1 minute up Green bar of 10 points ==> Volume 506K;

1 minute down Red bar of 10 points ==> Volume 332K

This shows that the Asks are replenished thicker than Bids in the order book of such stocks.

Who are such people who keep replenish the Asks with such tight spreads in short amount of time even though the price is still going up?

What is happening here?