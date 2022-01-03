I built an algo that buys and sells securities in a few minutes. The idea would be to let it do that hundreds of times a day.
After some paper trading tests, I wanted to test it with a couple real orders. I was hit by a few annoying discoveries:
- As my broker IBKR explains here, a cash account won't let me re-use the proceeds from a trade before it has settled at the clearinghouse, which usually takes 3 business days. I need a margin account to do that
- So I converted to a margin account, thinking that I won't use the leverage capacity offered by margin -- that I would just make use of the ability to re-use trade proceeds immediately
- I was quickly hit after a few trades by a message telling me that my next trade would make me a Pattern Day Trader, and that by FINRA rules I have to have $25,000 to be one
My confusion over this can be split into a few sub-questions:
- Is my understanding correct that re-using proceeds before settlement doesn't constitute the same type of loan, risk and capability as leverage?
- Is there really some risk in re-using immediately a trade's proceeds? Am I naive to believe that if I buy security X from person A, who traded through broker B and sold it to me over exchange C... and person A defaults, surely B and C will guarantee that my broker receives security X (and will chase person A)?
- If there is any risk in reinvesting immediately my proceeds, does that mean that re-using the proceeds several times over would be very risky, because the risk compounds?
- If re-using day trades proceeds in new day trades is incredibly risky and leads to compounding risk, how does having $25,000 changes anything? If there is no practical risk, isn't this requirement unfair to small investors vs big ones?