I built an algo that buys and sells securities in a few minutes. The idea would be to let it do that hundreds of times a day.

After some paper trading tests, I wanted to test it with a couple real orders. I was hit by a few annoying discoveries:

As my broker IBKR explains here, a cash account won't let me re-use the proceeds from a trade before it has settled at the clearinghouse, which usually takes 3 business days. I need a margin account to do that

So I converted to a margin account, thinking that I won't use the leverage capacity offered by margin -- that I would just make use of the ability to re-use trade proceeds immediately

I was quickly hit after a few trades by a message telling me that my next trade would make me a Pattern Day Trader, and that by FINRA rules I have to have $25,000 to be one

My confusion over this can be split into a few sub-questions: