It seems to me that the role of fees in mutual funds is somewhat exaggerated. Say, if funds A and B charge 1.3 and 0.3 percent, respectively, and over a period of 10 years the annualize return of B and A are 10% and 8.5%, it makes sense to pick B over A. I have seen quite a few funds that outperform SPX by more than 1% over a period of 10 years and have fees below 1%.