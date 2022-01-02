I am a US citizen born and living in Germany. I have never lived in the states. My father had been living in the state of New York before he moved to Germany (this seems to be important for regulations regarding the elections, so maybe it is also relevant in this case).

A cryptocurrency exchange is required to collect the taxpayers information and file a certain return (W-9) by US law. Therefore, most exchanges from Germany or Europe strictly forbid using their platforms for US citizens. Being situated in Germany, it is hard to reach US exchanges as they are not available at all or replaced by a European subcompany (sorry I don't have the correct word for it, e.g. Coinbase Ireland Limited).

Is it possible for me to legally buy and sell cryptocurrency? I am looking for an app (best case) or a website that fulfills the requirements of both US and German law (well, German law is not the problem), that is accessible from Germany.

Secondly, it seems that the regulations are not the same in all states, e.g. New York is often excluded because of very strict rules. As a US citizen living abroad do I also have to worry about state law? Do I have to use an exchange that is available to New York citizens?

Of course I am going to include the cryptocurrency trades in my yearly tax returns (for both countries).

I feel like the question is a little bit on and off topic for both law and money SE. I'd also appreciate any tips on how to find such an exchange. How can I make sure that all regulations are fulfilled and who can I ask for further help on this?