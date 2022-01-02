I am doing some modeling on retirement savings. Variations on the rate of return for savings during retirement as well as the inflation rate yield very different horizons for how long money can last.

However, I think that that a great question to ask is if it's reasonable to expect that the ROI - inflation >= 0%. This is, that at least I can assume that the value of my retirement money will not decrease over time. My gut feeling is that this should be possible, even having a conservative investment strategy (bonds, bank savings accounts), but I'd like to hear from others if this theory is reasonable.