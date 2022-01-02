0

I am doing some modeling on retirement savings. Variations on the rate of return for savings during retirement as well as the inflation rate yield very different horizons for how long money can last.

However, I think that that a great question to ask is if it's reasonable to expect that the ROI - inflation >= 0%. This is, that at least I can assume that the value of my retirement money will not decrease over time. My gut feeling is that this should be possible, even having a conservative investment strategy (bonds, bank savings accounts), but I'd like to hear from others if this theory is reasonable.

U.S. centric answer:

As of November 2021, the inflation rate was 6.8%.

Current money market yield is about half a percent with banks paying even less.

The current 10 Year Treasury Rate is about 1.50%.

Investment grade bonds aren't much higher than that.

Cash is currently losing value because of inflation.

  • All true facts, but OP is asking about a much longer term than just the current snapshot.
    – JTP - Apologise to Monica
    1 hour ago
  • Gotcha. The US inflation rate from 2017 through 2020 averaged 1.90%. Bank and MM deposits came nowhere near covering that. And while it's merely anecdotal, the cost of an awful lot of the things that I paid for in that time period far, far exceeded 1.90%. And while I'm not recommending them, some annuities will pay over 5% for life, covering a higher inflation rate.
    – Bob Baerker
    1 hour ago
  • Hard to imagine any interest rate from a bank will match any inflation rate. that is why I am 90 % in equities.
    – blacksmith37
    8 mins ago

