I would like to enter the same information in one site/portal and get as many results as there are lenders. Is there a site for this? I spent some time talking to a lender at my bank some time ago (maybe 2 years ago) but it took long and I can't imagine doing this with every lender out there. I understand that my bank may not necessarily be the best lender out there. I would like to save time because I work and that leaves less time for other things and there's a tight 14-day period to shop around.