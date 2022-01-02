0

  • What is the realistic number of lenders that I can consult with within the 14-day period given work and excluding weekends?

  • I would like to enter the same information in one site/portal and get as many results as there are lenders. Is there a site for this? I spent some time talking to a lender at my bank some time ago (maybe 2 years ago) but it took long and I can't imagine doing this with every lender out there. I understand that my bank may not necessarily be the best lender out there. I would like to save time because I work and that leaves less time for other things and there's a tight 14-day period to shop around.

  • Could this also be done at a site without later getting marketing mail delivered to you from mortgage companies?

