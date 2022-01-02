I've read several articles about Securities-Backed Lines of Credit, and none of them talk about typical loan terms other than the low interest rate. Apparently it's common to repay the interest monthly, but how about the principal?

The SEC Investor Alert mention that "SBLOCs are classified as demand loans, which means lenders may call the loan at any time" - but how often does that happen?

How often are these loans carried until the borrower's death, when presumably the deceased person's estate will settle their outstanding debts?