My sibling owns a house 1800 miles away, he moved back to the east coast for health reasons, he's behind on the mortgage payments, and he wants to get rid of the house, but doesn't have the time or energy to clean it out and sell it. He also concerned about the tax implications ( health insurance wise ).

If I were to assume the mortgage from him how would that work? He has some equity in the home, but hes only 5 years into a 30 year mortgage. Would I have to worry about any tax liability? it would not be like he is "giving me" the house as I would be assuming the mortgage.

Also wondering who the title of the house goes to when someone else assumes a mortgage.