In order to do algorithmic trading one needs more than just access to a commercial app like Robinhood or Webull. Their tools give individuals access to a range of tools, but all the execution of trades is done by them. What if an individual is doing their own analysis on markets and wants their scripts to automatically make a trade based on their own algorithms? Is this possible through a REST API provided by any of these electronic trading platforms?

At least one broker has an API: Interactive Brokers

Use our modern REST API to trade, monitor and manage your IBKR account.

