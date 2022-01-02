As I do technical analysis on stocks, forex pairs, cryptos, see its chart and price data, I came to think of that if some major technical analysis indicators such as RSI were once effective in the past, like 1940's or 1960's, or even in the further past.

I mean in the current financial market, trading only seeing RSI for example, is nearly unreal in my opinion. You cannot simply win the market just buy or sell when its RSI is under 20 (over sold) or over 80 (over bought). Same to the MACD, MAs etc.

So my curiosity is that in the past one or some of these indicators were effective compared to the current market? In other words, the price moving patterns were different to now's or it has been the same? If the price moving patterns change over time in the history, from around when, how significantly? Thanks.