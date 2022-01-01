0

I was searching for dividends and can see the calendar for most of symbols. However, I bumped into $KWEB and they declared on Dec-28-2021 and Ex-Div date was Dec-29-2021 and Pay Date was Dec-31-2021.

However, I did not see this symbol on Fidelity, NASDAQ, or TDAmeritrade calendars. Why?

When, searching for $KWEB on Fidelity I see the following screen as below. And I noticed (also learned, I guess?) that there are different types of Distributions; Dividends and Long Term Capital Gain.

Question is, is there a screen, or calendar, that shows a Distribution calendar for upcoming events and filter them by type?

KWEB declared a special dividend of $2.58 on 12/29/21.

A special dividend is one that is not regularly scheduled so therefore you cannot screen or search for it. At best, if a company has a pattern of declaring special dividends, you might be able to anticipate the date but definitely not the amount.

And while you did not ask this, there is no benefit to receiving a dividend other than cash flow that lowers your cash at risk.

  • Thank you for clarifying that. Is there a way to search for special dividends across the market? My thoughts are to finding an options trading strategy as the price can move sharply on those days, no?
    – KingsInnerSoul
    36 mins ago
  • As stated, special dividends are not regularly scheduled dividends. Known dividends are priced into options so there would be no advantage in knowing such information. In addition, special dividends result in adjustment to the options. Look up an option chain for KWEB. You're going to find options with strike prices ending in 42 or 92 cents. That's because the options were adjusted for the dividend (a call with a strike price of $50 before the special dividend now has a strike price of $47.42). Does your head hurt yet? :->)
    – Bob Baerker
    19 mins ago

