I was searching for dividends and can see the calendar for most of symbols. However, I bumped into $KWEB and they declared on Dec-28-2021 and Ex-Div date was Dec-29-2021 and Pay Date was Dec-31-2021.

However, I did not see this symbol on Fidelity, NASDAQ, or TDAmeritrade calendars. Why?

When, searching for $KWEB on Fidelity I see the following screen as below. And I noticed (also learned, I guess?) that there are different types of Distributions; Dividends and Long Term Capital Gain.

Question is, is there a screen, or calendar, that shows a Distribution calendar for upcoming events and filter them by type?