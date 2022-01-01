1

"Public corporations have no legal obligation to pay dividends to common shareholders, no matter how profitable they are or how much cash they have"

Does that mean we don't own part of company? If we own part of company then why we (shareholders) don't get dividend.Or does that mean a 10% shareholder also don't get dividend

Improve this question
0

There are many questions on this site about dividends or the lack of dividends.

If the company wants to use the profits to expand the business instead of paying dividends they can do so. They can also save the profits waiting for opportunities to invest in other businesses.

These decisions are made either by the board of directors, or the shareholders using their voting rights.

Improve this answer
0

No. The definition of a shareholder is a partial owner of the company. Whether a dividend is paid has nothing to do with it.

Just like any company, the owners might decide they would rather re-invest the profits back into the company so it can grow instead of taking those profits as dividends. As a shareholder you have a say in whether they pay dividends, however, unless you own a ton of shares you are only one vote in thousands even hundreds of thousands of people.

A company that is trying to grow fast will often not pay dividends and use the money to make the value of the company grow. An established (some might say "boring") company that isn't expecting as much growth, but still needs to attract investors so they pay out some of the profits in dividends.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.