I have received my stimulus , but I'm living abroad. So it's been very hard to cash the check.

A friend of mine is visiting, would it be possible for that person to take the cash and deposit at a bank account in my name? (I already have a us bank account, but it will not let me cash it unless I'm physically in the us).

Has anyone tried this? Will it work? Does anyone know about this?

Also I tried remote depositing, it only works if you're inside the US (at least for my bank).

Thanks everyone :)