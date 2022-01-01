The spot foreign exchange rate for the US dollar is 0.69056 Euros. Your company agrees to pay a bank 63,694 Euros in 3 months in exchange for 100,000 US dollars. This is a foreign currency forward contract. No cash is exchanged up front. Give the underlying asset, the maturity date, and the forward rate (for the US dollar). Compare to the spot forward rate. Conclude.

