I am 28 years old and fortunately in a position where I am able to max out my Roth IRA contributions each year. I am also now contributing a similar amount (~$6,000/year) to my employer-sponsored 457(b) plan. I currently have approximately $44,000 in my Roth IRA, $20,000 in my 457(b), and $8,500 in an inactive (no new contributions being made) traditional IRA that was a rollover from a previous job.

I am anticipating a raise in the near future. My employer also offers a Roth 457(b) option. Should I:

a. Continue to increase my regular 457(b) contributions as I have been doing (I'm a long way from ever hitting the yearly cap)?

b. Start contributing to a Roth 457(b) while maintaining my existing regular 457(b) contributions?

c. Do something else?