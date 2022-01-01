I have a relatively large number of Series EE and Series I savings bonds that were given to me as gifts as a child to help pay for college. Fortunately, I did not need to use them and so now they are beginning to mature, a few each year for the next 17 years. The face value of the bonds maturing in a given year varies from $100 to $1,300 and the total face value is $6,275 (the actual value will of course be greater, but I don't know that yet, so I'm going to talk in face value).

My question is, what can or should I do with these bonds as they mature?

a. Just put the money in my savings account (0.05% interest), which would effectively offset some of my Roth IRA contribution for the year.

b. Do some sort of CD ladder. However, most years I wouldn't meet the minimum deposit requirements from the savings bonds alone and would need to kick in additional money. Additionally, even the best 5 year CD rates are maxing out at a hair over 1% interest right now.

c. Invest it in an index fund or EFT. To establish the account, I'd have to kick in additional money to meet the minimum account balance. I have also always viewed these bonds as a last ditch "break-glass-in-case-of-emergency" fund, so I'm not super keen on putting them in the market where I could lose money, and they were generous gifts from relatives, so I feel weird about risking the money in the market.

d. Invest in new bonds of some sort, probably Series I bonds.

e. Other ideas???