I had a friend tell me that she gave this girl on Instagram $1,000 and she turned it into $25,000 in minutes. She apparently does some sort of crypto/stock investing. She was told she has to pay a $3,000 transfer fee to get the money out, which is a percentage of the amount that is needing to be transferred. She sent me a picture of a pending $25,000 deposit in her cash app. Does this sound like a scam and is it even possible? Apparently one of her friends got her money out today and it worked for her? Seems kind of too good to be true.
This is a scam. If this person had the ability to turn $1000 into $25000 on a whim, they certainly wouldn't need any money from you. Either your friend is being scammed or your friend is a scammer.