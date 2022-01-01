I had a friend tell me that she gave this girl on Instagram $1,000 and she turned it into $25,000 in minutes. She apparently does some sort of crypto/stock investing. She was told she has to pay a $3,000 transfer fee to get the money out, which is a percentage of the amount that is needing to be transferred. She sent me a picture of a pending $25,000 deposit in her cash app. Does this sound like a scam and is it even possible? Apparently one of her friends got her money out today and it worked for her? Seems kind of too good to be true.