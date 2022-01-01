I was the victim of a scam. Posing as a person I wanted to do business with, I was tricked into sending money from my bank account to another bank account using an account number and routing number. My question is:

In the united states, how is it possible that my bank does not know who this account belongs to or even what bank it's registered in? In my mind, my bank looks up the number, gets a bank, sends money to the bank, and then that bank puts the money in the account. And then, if that's the case, I should be able to obtain this information and send it to the police. detective handling my case.

I'm not asking for legal advice, just trying to understand how the system is anonymous when I myself had to provide ID to open an account, and presumably the other person on the line did too, and we're both working through legitimate financial institutions that you would think had stringent rules and records.