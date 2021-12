I've noticed many times a phenomenon of downward pressure on a stock for half an hour or more before the closing bell and a huge purchase in the last minute at a resulting very low price. I find it hard to believe the block of 400,000 shares trade was a mystery or surprise although it never appeared on level two. Other than an unexplained downward trend, how can I see this coming? By what mechanism would a market maker accumulate sufficient stock to favor such a trade?