As title says, as a student, are there any pitfals when it comes to (co)owning a house worth say 500'000?

Taxes? Less chances of getting student scholarships? Anything else?

  • How old are you? In the US if a person under 18 owns the property, it is hard for the property to be sold without court getting involved to make sure the rights of the minor are preserved.
    – mhoran_psprep
    1 hour ago

