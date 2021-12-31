As title says, as a student, are there any pitfals when it comes to (co)owning a house worth say 500'000?
Taxes? Less chances of getting student scholarships? Anything else?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
As title says, as a student, are there any pitfals when it comes to (co)owning a house worth say 500'000?
Taxes? Less chances of getting student scholarships? Anything else?