0

The official webpage of the course has a link at the bottom to download the notes. See link below. However the link does not work. Thank you

https://oyc.yale.edu/economics/econ-251

Improve this question
New contributor
Fuzzy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Fuzzy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.