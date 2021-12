If someone in India has total income of 60Lakhs in FY 2021 as under:

20 Lakhs from Salary

20 Lakhs from Profession (after quitting salaried job mid-year)

20 Lakhs from capital gains

can he/she avail of presumptive taxation (section 44AD) for the income from profession (assuming it is an eligible profession)?

I ask because it says gross receipts must be under 50 Lakhs and I can't make out if that's gross for that category (profession) or overall.