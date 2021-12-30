I have been studying the trial balance for a few hours now and I still cannot solve this problem where I have to arrange given transactions in debit and credit categories. As far as I have understood, the trial balance should be correct, but as is apparent, the debit and credit sides are not balanced. My attempt at trial balance here:

Can anyone help figure what is wrong with my version of the trial balance sheet? This StackExchange site looks like its not made for kids with textbook QA, as of yet. My professor won't help, since they are too busy unfortunately. Any help would be very appreciated.