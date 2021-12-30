I've been repaying student debt and my university recently sent a loan that I didn't know I had to a collection agency. The loan is listed as a "federal perkins direct stafford" loan that is unsubsidized, but I don't remember ever taking an unsubsidized loan. I've tried contacting my university and they said that they had no power in the situation because they gave the loan to a collection agency. The collection agency I contacted said that the loan was sent to them as unsubsidized so they had no power in the situation either. I've searched on the internet and I've discovered that perkins loans are subsidized but stafford loans can be subsidized or unsubsidized. I'm not really sure who to contact or how to confirm if the loan is really subsidized or unsubsidized. Sorry if this is a silly question, but I'm very confused and don't want to have to pay anything that I don't have to.